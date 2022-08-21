Alia Bhatt reveals how much she charged for her debut film Student Of The Year, says she gave it to mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is among the most bankable actors in Bollywood and will soon foray into Hollywood as well. She made her film debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and rose to fame with each film. But do you know how much she charged for her first film? (Also read: Alia Bhatt looks sweet in no makeup look in blue dress, fan calls her 'Shanaya from Student Of The Year')

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actor Soni Razdan. She was only 19 when she signed her first film and was launched alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about her journey so far, Alia recently revealed what she did with her first pay cheque.

In a recent interview, Alia told Mid-Day that she was paid ₹15 lakh for Student Of The Year. But, instead of using her first pay cheque, she handed it over to her mother Soni. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she added.

Student Of The year was released in 2012. Considered the worst film in Karan Johar’s career, the film was highly criticised for ‘bad script, performance and even for promoting nepotism’ in the industry. Talking about it, Karan in his show Koffee With Karan 7, said, “For Student of the Year, I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see.”

He added, “I remember four days into me shooting, I was sitting with Abhishek Varman. He was my creative director on the film. And I was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ I said, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?’ Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover and I thought….” At this, Sidharth Malhotra who was the guest of the episode, interjected him and reminded him of good bits from the movie.

Karan also said that the film that was eventually made was ‘very different’ from what they had written. “I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’ Karan accepted that despite the odds, his film turned out to be a ‘fun and entertaining watch’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON