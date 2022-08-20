Alia Bhatt looks sweet in no makeup look in blue dress, fan calls her 'Shanaya from Student Of The Year'

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor and not just the actor, even the paparazzi is careful around her as she is spotted out and about in the city. On Friday, Alia was seen leaving the office of Dharma Productions in a no makeup look, loose blue dress and shoes, paired with a white jacket. The actor walked carefully to her car and the paparazzi too maintained a safe distance from her. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor jokes about Alia Bhatt's weight in live video

As a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Alia, fans of the actor couldn't share their views about the same. The video showed Alia posing by a shutter gate of Dharma office, telling a paparazzi to be careful as her car arrives at the gate. The photographers also told her, “aaram se jaiye (please go now carefully)," as they kept a few feet away from her while clicking her.

A fan wrote, "She is always soo sweet with paps. Looks stunner." A fan commented on her look, “Shanaya from #soty that's it.” Another wrote, “She looks so fresh.” One more fan wrote, “awww she's so pretty.” Many also wrote, “So sweet.”

Alia is currently promoting her upcoming film, Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. However, they are not going all out on the promotions yet. They were recently asked about the same and Alia replied, “We will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” but Ranbir cracked a joke, saying, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed,” hinting at Alia's baby bump. He soon made it clear that it was just a joke.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is Alia and Ranbir's first film together and had been several years in the making. After multiple delays, it will now hit theatres on September 9 and is first in Ayan's own fantasy trilogy. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna play pivotal roles in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON