Actor Richa Chadha, who is in a relationship with Ali Fazal, has said in an interview that he wasn't the biggest fan of her work in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.

In an interview, Richa said that Ali doesn't really ask her too many work-related questions, and is very honest about his opinions.

She told SpotboyE, in Hindi, "We have a healthy relationship because we don't discuss work too often. He asks me once if I liked working on a particular project, if my intuition tells me if it'll be a good film or show, tell me. Sometimes, he doesn't like my work, too. We are honest with each other. We behave like people, not two actors who are living together."

Asked what project in particular didn't meet Ali's standards, Richa thought for a while and said, "I don't think he liked my work in Inside Edge. It's OK, it's his opinion. I like that we are honest with each other, it's very important. He told me what I could do differently in future seasons, and I think that's a good friendship and a good relationship."

Richa has seen back-to-back theatrical releases -- the biopic Shakeela, and the political drama, Madam Chief Minister. Both films opened to mediocre reviews and negligible box office returns.

Ali was, however, a big fan of Richa's work in Madam Chief Minister. Ahead of the film's release, he tweeted, “I had the fortune of witnessing this spectacle! My love, you’ve outdone yourself..one of your best performances ever.I hope the naysayers get a glimpse of what this film,this commentary really stands for. It is indeed a study and a sum up. To the team- BRAVA. #MadamChiefMinister.”

Ali was last seen in the second season of Mirzapur. He also has Fukrey 3 in the pipeline, as well as Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

