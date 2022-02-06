Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Priyanka Chopra says 'music will never stop', Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma call her immortal
bollywood

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Priyanka Chopra says ‘music will never stop’, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma call her immortal

Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have shared their condolences for veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday. 
Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday. 
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday has left her fans, including several industry insiders, grieving over the loss of India's queen of melody. Anushka Sharma called it a sad day while Parineeti Chopra remembered how her music classes were mostly about songs of Lata Mangeshkar. 

Anushka Sharma shared a black and white picture of a young Lata and wrote on Twitter, "‘God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji."

Deepika Padukone shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “1929 - (infinity sign),” hinting how the late singer will remain immortal.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone remembered Lata Mangeshkar. 

Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The music will never stop. Om Shanti Lataji.”

Parineeti Chopra remembered how her music lessons were also about Lata Mangeshkar. ”I learnt hindustani classical music, but was given leeway to do riyaaz on her songs. Students were tested on whether we could sing with even 1/10th her skill. She is India’s music legacy. Thankyou Lata ji, for inspiring singers, audiences, and .. music itself," she wrote. 

AR Rahman shared a picture with Lata on Instagram and wrote, “Love ,respect and prayers.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the Bharat Ratna recepient as well and wrote, “Rest in glory," with hands joined in prayer and heart icons. Malaika Arora also shared a similar post.  

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar could never forget the day Sachin Tendulkar called her ‘aai’, was fond of granddaughter Shraddha Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a rare picture of Lata Mangeshkar holding baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms. “Heartbroken. lil Rishi in her arms," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu Kapoor shared a rare picture. 

Lata died at the Breach Candy Hospital Sunday morning. She was on ventilator after recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
lata mangeshkar deepika padukone anushka sharma priyanka chopra neetu kapoor
