RIP Sagar Sarhadi: Hrithik Roshan remembers his contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, says 'will forever be indebted'

Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to veteran filmmaker and writer Sagar Sarhadi, who died on Sunday night. Sarhadi, who wrote dialogues for films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni and Silsila, also worked on Hrithik's debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The actor took to Twitter to remember him and wrote, “Saddened by the passing of Sagar Sarhadi ji. I will forever be indebted for his contribution as the dialogue writer for Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. My thoughts, prayers and condolences to his family. Om shanti.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to have worked with Sarhadi in an unreleased film. “His Rhythmic writing and his Poetic style Direction have inspired many including me. It was a pleasure to have worked with #SagarSarhadi Saahab in an unreleased film and witnessing his finesse first hand. Rest In Peace,” he tweeted.

Jackie Shroff, Hansal Mehta, Javed Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha were among the others from the film fraternity who paid tribute to Sarhadi.

Sarhadi breathed his last at his residence in the Sion area of Mumbai, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told PTI. “He passed away shortly before midnight. He wasn't keeping well for some time and had even stopped eating. He passed away peacefully,” Talwar said, adding that his last rites were held at Sion crematorium.

Sarhadi began his career writing Urdu short stories and became an Urdu playwright. Yash Chopra's 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee, opened the gates to his Bollywood career.

In 1982, Sarhadi turned director with Bazaar, starring Supriya Pathak Kapur, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is considered a cult classic today with memorable music by Khayyam and songs such as Dikhayee Diye Yun, Phir Chiddi Raat and Dekh Lo Aaj Humko Jee Bharke.

