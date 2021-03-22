Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death

Veteran filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He was known for his work in movies such as Bazaar and Lorie, which he directed, and Kabhi Kabhi, Chandni, and Faasle, for which he penned the dialogues. Confirming the news of his death, ANI tweeted, "Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi passes away in Mumbai." Mourning the loss, director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and said, "Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab."

Sarhadi was born Ganga Sagar Talwar in 1933, in the North-West Frontier Province of undivided India. According to Scroll, he then changed his name to reveal his connection with the frontier province. Before he ventured into cinema, Sarhadi was an Urdu writer. He had penned several short stories and plays. The Partition reportedly prompted him to first start writing. After spending his schooling years in Mumbai, Sarhadi moved to Mumbai, where his brother set up a clothing store.

After completing his college education, he eventually found his way into cinema when he received his first break with Patni (1970). He teamed up with Kapil Kumar and went on to work with Basu Bhattacharya in Anubhav (1971).

In 2019, a leading daily reported Sarhadi was admitted to a Mumbai hospital's cardiac care ICU. The hospital administrator of SR Mehta Cardiac Hospital said, "The patient was brought after suffering a heart problem. He is stable and improving and we hope to discharge him soon."