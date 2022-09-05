Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter Samara shares old pic on his 70th birth anniversary, calls him ‘best nana in the world’

Rishi Kapoor's 70th birthday anniversary was on September 4. The veteran actor died in Mumbai in 2020 after a battle with cancer. On the late Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, his family, friends and fans remembered him and shared their heartfelt notes on social media. Rishi’s granddaughter and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara Sahni also paid a tribute to her late grandfather via a throwback photo and a touching birthday note. Read more: Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Riddhima pays tribute

On Sunday, Samara took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo in which she posed with Rishi and Riddhima Kapoor. While the late actor wore blue denims with a blue T-shirt, the mother-daughter duo matched each other in red outfits. All three looked away from the camera as they were captured in the candid photo.

Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter Samara Sahni remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Along with the adorable photo, Samara wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the best nana (maternal grandfather) in the world! We miss you so much every day, and we all love you forever.” She also added a heart emoji to her caption. The comments section of Samara’s post was filled with red heart emojis. Riddhima also dropped a couple of heart emojis on the post.

Rishi Kapoor battled Leukaemia for two years. He died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India. Earlier on Sunday, on the occasion of her late husband’s birth anniversary, Neetu Kapoor had shared a goofy throwback picture, where Rishi wore a pair of funky glasses, while Neetu Kapoor was seen with a colourful feathered party prop around her neck. Many celebs, including actor Soni Razdan, reacted to the photo.

Rishi and Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, also took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday as she remembered her late father. Sharing his photo, she wrote, “We miss you so much especially today but ‘with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye’. Love you, papa.” She also shared an Instagram post that featured a black-and-white photo of the late actor with a garland around it. She captioned the photo, “In your reflection we live and love… Happy Birthday, papa.”

