Rishi Kapoor 'was confrontational’, Ranbir Kapoor ‘is complete opposite’, says Karan Malhotra: 'Like North-South Pole'

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra has said that the Ranbir Kapoor and his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor may have similar “culture” of acting but their personalities are poles apart. Karan is gearing up for the release of his next Shamshera that features Ranbir in the titular role; he also worked with Rishi in his 2012 film, Agneepath. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor told him his films won't make him national star)

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza and tells the story of Shamshera (Ranbir) fighting for his tribe's freedom and dignity from the clutches of a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

Comparing his experience of working with Ranbir and Rishi, Karan told ETimes, "I think their culture of acting is very similar. But their personalities on set are on totally different tangents. It’s like the North Pole and the South Pole. Chintu uncle was a very flamboyant, loud, out-there and confrontational person. Ranbir is the complete opposite of that. Ranbir is happy-go-lucky. He does his masti quietly. He’s happy with himself as well as indifferent."

Rishi played the antagonist in Karan's Agneepath, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker recalled having many fights with Rishi during the filming of Agneepath.

"I had so many fights and arguments with Chintu uncle while shooting Agneepath. And I would not want to forget that whole experience with him for a single moment because I cherish it so much. I really miss that aspect. He would always challenge me and make my conviction stronger. With him, it was like arguing and fighting with your parents. Woh gaali bhi dete the, dhakka bhi maarte the (He'd swear and even push me) and would say pagal ho gaya hai tu (you've gone mad). We used to be at loggerheads often."

The filmmaker also shared that the one similarity that the father-son duo share is that they ‘surrender to the vision of the filmmaker’.

