Riteish Deshmukh gets revenge on Ayaz Khan for slapping Genelia D'Souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh has avenged Aditi and all her fans. In a new video shared by actor Ayaz Khan on Instagram, Riteish is seen beating him up for 'slapping' Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Ayaz played Aditi's boyfriend in the hit movie while Aditi was played by Riteish's wife, actor Genelia D'Souza. The film has found more fans in the 13 years since its release. In a recent video, Ayaz even expressed his frustration at how fans still blame him for slapping Aditi in the movie.

In the new video, however, Riteish got his revenge. The comical video shows Riteish getting a hold of Ayaz and packing in a few punches even as Ayaz cries about it all. "Will this hate ever stop?? @riteishd @geneliad #JaaneTuYaJaneNa, he wrote.

In his earlier video, Ayaz had showed all the comments he still gets from fans. “Isn't that the dude that hit Aditi,”, “Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga. Tune Aditi pe haath uthaya hai (God can forgive you but I will not because you slapped Aditi),” and more.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released in 2008 and also marked Imran Khan's movie debut. The film was a romantic comedy about a couple of best friends who later realise that they love each other. The film also starred Manjari Phadnis, Prateik Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah.

Genelia and Riteish got married in 2012. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. The couple recently appeared as guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. They talked to Amitabh Bachchan about their married life and Riteish even went down on one knee to woo Genelia again.

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Genelia said she earlier thought Riteish to be a ‘brat’. “Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped for the next 18 years," she said.