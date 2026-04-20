Riteish Deshmukh breaks down at Raja Shivaji trailer launch, thanks Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Stood with me like a brother’

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared an emotional moment at the grand trailer launch of Raja Shivaji, as the actor-director broke down while expressing gratitude to Abhishek Bachchan for his unwavering support. The star-studded event in Mumbai turned heartfelt, with even Sanjay Dutt visibly moved. (Also read: Raja Shivaji teaser: Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan fight against Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan makes her mark. Watch )

Why Riteish Deshmukh got emotional

Riteish Deshmukh breaks down at Raja Shivaji trailer launch. (Instagram)

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The trailer launch brought together several prominent names from the industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Sanjay Dutt. As videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, fans couldn’t miss the emotional exchange between the cast and crew. During his speech, Riteish, speaking in Marathi, expressed heartfelt gratitude and said, “I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team of Raja Shivaji who decided to become a part of this movie. Abhishek stood with me like a brother.”

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{{^usCountry}} Genelia, who not only stars in the film but is also one of its producers, was seen getting emotional alongside Riteish. She attended the event in a traditional pink Nauvari saree, styled with a nath, gajra, and statement Maharashtrian jewellery, reflecting the cultural essence of the film. She will be seen portraying Saibai Rani Saheb in the historical drama. What to expect from Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Genelia, who not only stars in the film but is also one of its producers, was seen getting emotional alongside Riteish. She attended the event in a traditional pink Nauvari saree, styled with a nath, gajra, and statement Maharashtrian jewellery, reflecting the cultural essence of the film. She will be seen portraying Saibai Rani Saheb in the historical drama. What to expect from Raja Shivaji {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about joining the film, Abhishek Bachchan kept it light before adding that being part of a story of such national significance was something he couldn’t refuse. Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar also praised the trailer, calling it outstanding and commending Riteish for his vision and direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about joining the film, Abhishek Bachchan kept it light before adding that being part of a story of such national significance was something he couldn’t refuse. Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar also praised the trailer, calling it outstanding and commending Riteish for his vision and direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Bhagyashree, who plays Jijao, spoke about the depth of her role, describing her character as a strong foundation behind the idea of Swarajya and a powerful force in shaping Shivaji Maharaj’s journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Bhagyashree, who plays Jijao, spoke about the depth of her role, describing her character as a strong foundation behind the idea of Swarajya and a powerful force in shaping Shivaji Maharaj’s journey. {{/usCountry}}

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Backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is a grand historical epic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is set for a worldwide release in Marathi and Hindi on May 1, promising scale, emotion, and a tribute to one of India’s most revered figures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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