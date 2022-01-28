RJ Anmol’s friend shares first reaction to his relationship with Amrita Rao: ‘I was glad he wasn't dating Katrina Kaif’

Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol Sood, aka RJ Anmol, shared a new episode of their show Couple of Things. They revisit the special moments of their relationship through the series. This week’s episode featured the couple’s friends sharing anecdotes about them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showed Atul, who went to college with Anmol, recalling his first reaction when he found that his friend was dating Amrita - jealousy. “I was jealous ki tujhe itna achcha saathi mil kaise gaya yaar, knowing ki tu duniya ka number do ya number ek kameena insaan hai, ganda hai, neech hai, jo bhi hai (I was jealous that you got such a good partner because I know that you are the world’s biggest wretch and you are disgusting). But you got the best,” he said.

In the episode, Atul also quipped, “Sabse achcha pata hai mujhe kya laga? Ki tera affair Katrina Kaif ke saath nahi chala. Humari dosti kharab ho jaati (You know what I was happiest about? I was glad you were not dating Katrina Kaif, otherwise our friendship would have been over).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amrita and Anmol’s friends also talked about how they kept their relationship hidden at first and pulled off a secret vacation to Delhi. The couple began dating in 2009 and got married in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a son named Veer, in November 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Amrita Rao asks RJ Anmol if he was insecure about her ‘earning big fat amount’, having ‘so many properties’ while dating

In a previous episode of Couple of Things, Anmol revealed how he once surprised Amrita with a solitaire ring ahead of Valentine’s Day. He called it the ‘most expensive gift of (his) life’.

Anmol said that he chose an unexpected moment to give the ring to Amrita, right before going to bed. “She could not believe it, it was like clean bowled 10 times,” he said. She revealed that her first reaction was to ask “Is it real?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON