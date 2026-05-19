RJ Mahvash recalls hallucinating after fiance cheated on her thrice at 19: ‘He called me mental patient’

RJ Mahvash recently opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life, recalling how a broken engagement at the age of 19 left her emotionally shattered. Speaking candidly in a chat with Pinkvilla, the RJ and actor shared that her former fiancé cheated on her multiple times, which deeply affected her mental health and pushed her into depression. She also revealed that the emotional trauma became so severe that she had to be hospitalised due to panic attacks.

RJ Mahvash recalls hallucinating after fiance cheated on her

RJ Mahvash talks about one of the most painful phase in her life,

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Mahvash recalled that she met her ex-fiancé through Facebook and said he was a well-known and influential figure in Aligarh. She shared that she fell deeply in love with him at a very young age and was convinced that she wanted to spend her life with him. She revealed that she would even tell her family that she would run away if they refused to let her marry him.

However, things gradually started falling apart. Mahvash revealed that her fiancé cheated on her not once but three times. Despite repeatedly finding out about his infidelity, she kept forgiving him because she believed the relationship could still be saved. Eventually, she realised that the cycle was never going to end.

Talking about the impact the relationship had on her mental health, Mahvash shared that she used to suffer severe panic attacks and was admitted to the hospital several times. She said, “I was taking so many medicines that I started hallucinating. The heavy doses of injections and pills had a strong effect on me. I would imagine things around me and feel like someone was coming, even when nobody was there. I told him that I was hospitalised and going through so much, and he did not even come to meet me. He replied, saying, ‘You are crazy. If my family finds out that you are a mental patient, what will happen?’”

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{{^usCountry}} Mahvash said that the statement became a turning point for her. She added, “That line hit me hard. The person for whom I was in the hospital and taking medicines was calling me mentally unstable. That is when I realised this was not right. And when God saves you, you don't even know from what he's saving you. He later got married and is now divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. It is a pattern with him. He can never change. About RJ Mahvash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahvash said that the statement became a turning point for her. She added, “That line hit me hard. The person for whom I was in the hospital and taking medicines was calling me mentally unstable. That is when I realised this was not right. And when God saves you, you don't even know from what he's saving you. He later got married and is now divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. It is a pattern with him. He can never change. About RJ Mahvash {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mahvash first gained popularity through her work as an RJ and later built a massive social media following with her prank videos and public interaction content. She made her acting debut in 2025 with the series Pyaar Paisa Profit and received praise for her performance. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming show Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, which also stars Kumud Mishra and Anshuman Pushkar in key roles. The show is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahvash first gained popularity through her work as an RJ and later built a massive social media following with her prank videos and public interaction content. She made her acting debut in 2025 with the series Pyaar Paisa Profit and received praise for her performance. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming show Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, which also stars Kumud Mishra and Anshuman Pushkar in key roles. The show is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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