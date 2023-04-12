Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher wants to direct Kal Ho Naa Ho 2: 'I love that movie'

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Ghosted, which stars actors Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, has now revealed that he would love to direct a Bollywood film someday. The director even had a film in mind when he said that he would readily direct a possible sequel to Kal Ho Naa Ho, the 2003 film that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. (Also read: Alia Bhatt to mark her debut at 2023 Met Gala, will wear Prabal Gurung)

Ghosted follows Chris Evans' Cole as he falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, played by Ana de Armas — but then he makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. The film will premiere on Apple TV+ from April 21. Dexter Fletcher previously directed the 2019 biopic Rocketman, about the life of Elton John, starring Taron Egerton.

Now in a recent interview with Good Times, Dexter was asked whether he would be interested in directing a Bollywood film to which he instantly replied, "I would love that! I would love to do that. Kal Ho Naa Ho 2! Who's that guy? (thinks) I don't remember... I love that movie though, Kal Ho Naa Ho! (the names of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan are then prompted by the interviewer) Yes, I would love to do that, that would be amazing!"

Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was written by Karan Johar and directed by Nikkhil Advani, released in 2003. It won two National Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. Karan Johar had earlier confessed that he still regrets not directing the film, which proved to be a dream debut for director Nikkhil Advani. The latter had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t blame him for regretting it. He wrote it from his heart. But, I think, he underestimated himself, and he thought that he won’t be able to do justice to it. Now when he says that, I feel his pain.”

Karan Johar is eyeing the release of his upcoming directorial feature, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on July 28, 2023.

