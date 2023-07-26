Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb reviews: Gauri Khan gives it 5 stars, Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt ‘shines’

The premiere of Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Several celebrities, including cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, along with many other celebs attended the star-studded event. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black, Ranveer Singh sans Deepika Padukone)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.

Several of these celebs took to Instagram Stories to heap praises on the film. Gauri Khan posted a couple of group pictures with her, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor among others, and captioned the post as, “Rocky Aur Rani (5 stars).”

Gauri Khan gives 5 stars

Abhishek Bachchan, whose mother Jaya stars in the film, and who has worked with Karan in his 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a “total and complete family entertainer” on his Instagram Stories. “@karanjohar back to doing what he does best,” he added.

Malaika Arora, Karan's fellow India's Got Talent judge, posted a picture with him from the premiere and wrote, “The man of the moment n every season…. emotions, pyaar, laugh, dance, entertainment, drama… rocky n rani has it all…”

Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mother-in-law, also took to Instagram Stories and said Alia looks “shines” and looks “gorgeous.” Alia added it to her Stories and wrote, “Love youuu.” Alia's mother also praised the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “One full fat family entertainer coming your way this Friday…”

Other celeb reviews

Filmmaker Vasan Bala wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Ekdum Raani Pink Rocking Dhamaka!!!!” and also gave a shoutout to the “Bengali brigade,” consisting of Somen Mishra, Head of Development at Dharma Productions, and co-writers of the film, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra.

Screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Ranveer and Alia have done it again. The most watchable, fun, serious actor in Hindi cinema today.”

Among other celebs who sang laurels for the film on their Instagram Stories included Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Sandeep Modi, Neeraj Udhwani and Karisma Kapoor among others.

