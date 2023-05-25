Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani posters: Jaya Bachchan looks solemn, Dharmendra cuts a smile back

The posters of Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii were released on Thursday. After introducing the two leads of the film Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan took to his Instagram to share two more posters of the film that introduced the families of each of the leads. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first look posters: Ranveer shows ripped chest, Alia Bhatt hypnotises with her dark eyes)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani posters; Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the two additional posters of the film, and wrote in the caption: “Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'! (heart emoticons) The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

Meet the Randhawas

The first poster sees Ranveer's side of the family, with the first look of the Randhawas, that gave us the first glimpse of actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Dharmendra was seen on a wheelchair, smiling at the camera. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan looked solemn beside him. Ranveer was seen standing flamboyantly in front of his family in a yellow bathrobe, with matching yellow shades.

Meet the Chatterjees

The second poster introduced the Chatterjees, the family of the character essayed by Alia Bhatt. In the film, Alia plays the role of a Bengali, and she stood in front of her family in a white sari with folded arms. Beside him were Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. Actor Shabana Azmi was seen standing at the back, in a deep red sari.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Happy happy Birthday (red heart emoticons)" Many fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments. One fan wrote, "so excited for this movie!" Another comment read, "Now just can't waittttt" "Can't wait for this duo to blast again," said another fan. A comment also read, “Jaya Bachchan with her daily expression.”

On Wednesday, Karan had shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on his Instagram. It featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The clip also had added sequences from Karan Johar's movies over the years including his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Dharma Productions's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, will be released on July 28.

