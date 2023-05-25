Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first look posters: Ranveer shows ripped chest, Alia Bhatt hypnotises with her dark eyes

Earlier this year, filmmaker Karan Johar completed the shoot of his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The family drama features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. On Thursday, the cast and makers released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first look. This is Karan's first film as a director since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which had featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar also turned 51 on Thursday. Also read: Ranveer Singh sits at Dharmendra's feet, Jaya Bachchan's look revealed in Rock Aur Rani BTS video Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first posters for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are here.

Ranveer's ripped look as Rocky

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas 28th July, 2023…”

In the poster, Ranveer wore funky sunglasses and a gold chain around his neck. He also showed his ripped body in the almost bare-chested image as he wore an animal printed shirt and gave a goofy expression. In another poster, Ranveer Singh wore a studded leather jacket.

Alia Bhatt's new avatar as Rani

Alia Bhatt sported kohl-rimmed eyes, black bindi and a huge nose ring in the first look posters of her Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani avatar. Sharing her images on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!”

Fans loved her different look. One wrote, “We are ready!!!" One said, “Ufffffffff (heart eyes emojis).” Another praised Alia, and said, "Gorgeous as always.”

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan BTS video

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan had shared a behind-the-scenes video from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The clip also had several glimpses from Karan's movies over the years including his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

In the clip, Karan had said, "Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it's the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I'm filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love friendship and family that resonated within me."

Karan captioned the post, "Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it..."

Dharma Productions's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, will be released on July 28.

