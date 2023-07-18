Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new love track is tinged with melancholy

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song Ve Kamleya dropped on Tuesday. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the song is another romantic number featuring the lead pair. It is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam and has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and was released on YouTube. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start a dance party with new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka

Ve Kamleya music video

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Ve Kamleya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tum Kya Mile, the first song from the film was released last month, while the second song What Jhumka dropped earlier this month. Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared the song and wrote, “Prem’ ke mausam mein, love overflows with #VeKamleya!💕 SONG OUT NOW – link in bio!”

The video, unlike Tum Kya Mile, seems more like a track that plays in the background. It traces Rocky and Rani falling in love and then struggling with it, along with their respective families. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Pritam, Ve Kamleya is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Reactions to Ve Kamleya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as the song dropped, many reacted to it on YouTube. One user wrote, “You can ignore bollywood but you can not ignore Arijit Singh's melodious voice.” Another wrote, “It's ok to give her less lines but She will take the song into another level. That's Shreya Ghoshal.”

Karan Johar Ve Kamleya

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Monday to tease about the new song, and wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell… I remember the moment and day Pritam da (brother) presented this beautiful melody to me... I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album… @ipritamofficial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words… Can’t wait to share the song with you tomorrow…”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28, 2023. The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites with Alia, who made her acting debut as a lead in Student of the Year (2012). The film also marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019).

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON