Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani box office collection day 1: Karan Johar's film gets grand opening, mints over 11 crore

Filmmaker Karan Johar returned as a director after almost seven years with Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film released in theatres on Friday and has minted over ₹11 crore as per Sacnilk.com. Karan's last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review)

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir among others. In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia Bhatt's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Directed by Karan Johar, the film has been backed by Dharma Productions.

Review of Karan Johar's film

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "What stood out in RARKPK has to be its music. While Jhumka and Dhindhora Baje Re are full-on party tracks, Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya are soultouching. The film also pays an homage to classics by Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhonsle and Lata Mangeshkar and that ode to the old world charm of Bollywood music is what I truly enjoyed. Oh, and there's also Baba Sehgal's famous track, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa, played more than once. Watch the film to know why it is a crucial one in the story. And KJo has not forgotten his nepo starkids (hint: watch out for starry cameos)."

Celebs praised the film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, the film's team held a grand screening of the film. After watching the film, several celebrities took to their social media platforms and praised it. Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones…don’ t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous Tremendous performances by @aliabhatt @ranveersingh and what joy to watch the veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers #RRKPK.”

Abhishek Bachchan said, “#Rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he's back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON