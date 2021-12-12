Rohan Mehra reveals dad Vinod Mehra’s lessons: 'Good human being doesn’t always translate into most-celebrated actor’

Actor Rohan Mehra has said that he did not get to know his father Vinod Mehra in person, but has the late actor’s life convinced him to be a good human being.

Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Rohan Mehra said, “I think my case is quite an exceptional case, perhaps because I never met my father. He passed away when my mom was pregnant with me. So, I am far away from Bollywood. I spent 20 years away from India. So, I have been just discovering him through other people’s interactions with him and other people’s opinion of him.”

He added, “And, of course, his films are there. All of it is second-hand information that we have. The man himself is not here to tell me about his experiences. All (I have heard are stories of) this is ‘what happened or this is how it happened’. But, what I have taken away is him having a sincere love for art and films. Him always putting being a good human bring before anything else. That is far away from films, and what we try to do. Sometimes, being a good human being doesn’t necessarily translate into being the most celebrated actor.”

“I think the lessons that I learned from him, are the lessons on how to be a good human being, rather than lessons on art. Obviously, that is there, I watch his films and all that. But the biggest gift that he has given to me is that how to live my life.”

Rohan will be seen essaying the role of a young lawyer in his second film, 420 IPC. Directed by Manish Gupta, of Section 375 fame, the film will release on December 17.

Rohan made his debut in Hindi films with Saif Ali Khan-Chitrangada Sinha's Bazaar in 2018.

