Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohan Mehra reveals dad Vinod Mehra’s lessons: 'Good human being doesn’t always translate into most-celebrated actor’
bollywood

Rohan Mehra reveals dad Vinod Mehra’s lessons: 'Good human being doesn’t always translate into most-celebrated actor’

Rohan Mehra, who will be seen essaying the role of a young lawyer in 420 IPC, talks about his father Vinod Mehra in a new interview with Hindustan Times.
Rohan Mehra talks about his late father, actor Vinod Mehra.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 07:16 AM IST
BySweta Kaushal

Actor Rohan Mehra has said that he did not get to know his father Vinod Mehra in person, but has the late actor’s life convinced him to be a good human being. 

Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Rohan Mehra said, “I think my case is quite an exceptional case, perhaps because I never met my father. He passed away when my mom was pregnant with me. So, I am far away from Bollywood. I spent 20 years away from India. So, I have been just discovering him through other people’s interactions with him and other people’s opinion of him.”

He added, “And, of course, his films are there. All of it is second-hand information that we have. The man himself is not here to tell me about his experiences. All (I have heard are stories of) this is ‘what happened or this is how it happened’. But, what I have taken away is him having a sincere love for art and films. Him always putting being a good human bring before anything else. That is far away from films, and what we try to do. Sometimes, being a good human being doesn’t necessarily translate into being the most celebrated actor.”

RELATED STORIES

“I think the lessons that I learned from him, are the lessons on how to be a good human being, rather than lessons on art. Obviously, that is there, I watch his films and all that. But the biggest gift that he has given to me is that how to live my life.”

Rohan will be seen essaying the role of a young lawyer in his second film, 420 IPC. Directed by Manish Gupta, of Section 375 fame, the film will release on December 17.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey reveals his ‘understanding’ with his accountant

Rohan made his debut in Hindi films with Saif Ali Khan-Chitrangada Sinha's Bazaar in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohan mehra
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP