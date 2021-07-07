Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohit Roy on wife Manasi's reaction to him being confused for Sushmita Sen's boyfriend back in the day
bollywood

Rohit Roy on wife Manasi's reaction to him being confused for Sushmita Sen's boyfriend back in the day

Rohit Roy has spoken about sharing an old advertisement in which he featured alongside Sushmita Sen, and his wife Manasi's reaction to him being confused for her boyfriend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Sushmita Sen and Rohit Roy featured in an ad together.

Actor Rohit Roy recently shared an old television commercial that he shot with Sushmita Sen immediately after she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. The commercial led many to believe that Rohit was Sushmita's real-life boyfriend. The actor said in an interview that his wife, Manasi, was probably not very pleased about the confusion.

Rohit Roy said that he was prompted to share the old commercial after someone sent it to him, and it brought back old memories. He said that he also reached out to Fardeen Khan after a decade, and posted a memory about Abhishek Bachchan.

He told SpotboyE, "Someone sent me my ad with Sushmita and all memories came flooding back. She had just returned from her Miss Universe coronation and was the star while I had just started with Swaabhiman. That time, companies had pre-release market surveys and in that one question everyone asked was if I was her real boyfriend as I think I was very convincing. I am sure Manasi didn’t like it then and neither does she like it now, but fortunately for Manasi I wasn’t her boyfriend (laughs)."

Asked if he's still in touch with Sushmita Sen, Rohit said, "We met last two-and-a-half years, back but we keep in touch on calls and messages. If there is someone that I am still in solid touch with from my past work, it is my Swaabhiman family. We all address each other by our characters and I still call Anju Mahendru maa, and Deepak ji Chachu."

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s old ad with Rohit Roy raised questions if he was 'her real boyfriend'

Rohit had shared screenshots from the ad on Instagram last month. He'd written in his caption, "My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps! The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was... Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss (I was a solid actor then, too)! Love u @sushmitasen47."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit roy sushmita sen

Related Stories

bollywood

Sushmita Sen gets fan's marriage proposal, boyfriend Rohman Shawl says 'no': 'I've answered on her behalf'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan has a similar quality to Sushmita Sen', says her daughter Renee

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP