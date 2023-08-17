Rohit Roy recalls Salman Khan called him a ‘fat cow' after he put on weight: 'Even I wouldn't give you any work'

Rohit Roy has been working in the Hindi entertainment industry for around two decades, and is currently part of Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor recalled when Salman Khan called him ‘a fat cow’ during a conversation and that motivated him to go through a physical transformation. (Also read: Salman Khan wears grey-pink outfit for brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash, fans ask about his 'Barbie inspired pants')

What Rohit Roy said

Rohit Roy also said that Salman Khan helped him towards a physical transformation.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit revealed how there was a time in his career where he was not getting good roles and was frustrated with his television work. He also shared that he would maintain his fitness a lot. “When I was thinking of becoming an actor, he told me you look like a Hollywood actor from the '60s, you should dress like that,” he said about how Salman would earlier compare his looks to Hollywood actor Rock Hudson.

Salman called me ‘a fat cow’

Further, Rohit said that he met Salman Khan at the Celebrity Cricket League in Ahmedabad and had a conversation with him. He said, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work. Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more.”

Rohit then went on to bag Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil. He was also seen in Mumbai Saga, and last year's Forensic.

Meanwhile, Salman's last release Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan underperformed at the box office. He will be next seen in Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif. The film is set for a Diwali release on November 10.

