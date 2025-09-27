Rohit Saraf playfully accuses Varun Dhawan bullying him on set, latter responds: ‘They kept placing fake snakes…’

The star-studded cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, is gearing up for the release of their upcoming film. Currently immersed in promotional activities, the actors recently made an appearance at the India Today Conclave, where they spoke about their off-screen bond and behind-the-scenes fun. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra engaged in fun-filled promotions.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast reveals their camaraderie

Janhvi shared that during the promotional tour, she’s come to appreciate the “genuine fondness” the team has for each other. “I get too relaxed and end up saying all kinds of rubbish on stage. It’s actually become quite stressful promoting the film with them!” She also praised Rohit Saraf, calling him a “bright, young talent” and saying they share a “fun equation.”

Janhvi had particularly warm words for Varun Dhawan, whom she described as her “guiding light.” She noted that he "treats everyone the same, which is so rare in this industry.”

Adding a dose of humour to the conversation, Rohit jokingly accused Varun of “bullying” him during the shoot. He also dubbed Janhvi “the biggest schemer on the planet.” Varun responded playfully, revealing that he had actually been the target of pranks orchestrated by Janhvi and Rohit. “They kept placing fake snakes, scorpions, and lizards in my room. Every day, I’d find some weird new thing waiting for me!” he added.

About Sunny Sansakri Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The film's plot centres on Delhi, where two former lovers attempt to reignite their past romance, sparking a series of humorous mix-ups and clever deceptions. As the chaos escalates, an unexpected new love begins to blossom. Amid all the confusion, the film delves into who will end up with their happily ever after.

The film will hit theatres on October 2 and will face stiff competition from Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1.