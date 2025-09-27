Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rohit Saraf playfully accuses Varun Dhawan bullying him on set, latter responds: ‘They kept placing fake snakes…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 09:03 am IST

The cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is busy promoting their film which is set to release on October 2.

The star-studded cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, is gearing up for the release of their upcoming film. Currently immersed in promotional activities, the actors recently made an appearance at the India Today Conclave, where they spoke about their off-screen bond and behind-the-scenes fun.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra engaged in fun-filled promotions.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra engaged in fun-filled promotions.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast reveals their camaraderie

Janhvi shared that during the promotional tour, she’s come to appreciate the “genuine fondness” the team has for each other. “I get too relaxed and end up saying all kinds of rubbish on stage. It’s actually become quite stressful promoting the film with them!” She also praised Rohit Saraf, calling him a “bright, young talent” and saying they share a “fun equation.”

Janhvi had particularly warm words for Varun Dhawan, whom she described as her “guiding light.” She noted that he "treats everyone the same, which is so rare in this industry.”

Adding a dose of humour to the conversation, Rohit jokingly accused Varun of “bullying” him during the shoot. He also dubbed Janhvi “the biggest schemer on the planet.” Varun responded playfully, revealing that he had actually been the target of pranks orchestrated by Janhvi and Rohit. “They kept placing fake snakes, scorpions, and lizards in my room. Every day, I’d find some weird new thing waiting for me!” he added.

About Sunny Sansakri Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The film's plot centres on Delhi, where two former lovers attempt to reignite their past romance, sparking a series of humorous mix-ups and clever deceptions. As the chaos escalates, an unexpected new love begins to blossom. Amid all the confusion, the film delves into who will end up with their happily ever after.

The film will hit theatres on October 2 and will face stiff competition from Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohit Saraf playfully accuses Varun Dhawan bullying him on set, latter responds: ‘They kept placing fake snakes…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On