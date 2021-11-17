Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohit Shetty reacts to criticism of Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip with Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif: 'Woh apni jagah sahi hai'
bollywood

Rohit Shetty reacts to criticism of Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip with Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif: ‘Woh apni jagah sahi hai’

Rohit Shetty addressed the criticism about the Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 08:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty responded to the criticism over the Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip, which is a remixed version of the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra (1994). Several fans of the original are unhappy with the recreated version.

While the 1994 song was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, the new version features him with Katrina Kaif.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rohit said, “Dekhiye main maanta hoon ki, kuch log jo diehard fan hai, jinko lagta hai ki remake nahi karna chahiye tha, woh apni jagah sahi hai (I feel that the diehard fans who are against remixes are right in their own way).”

Rohit said that with Aankh Marey as well as Tip Tip, they tried to retain the essence of the original, from the original singers to even the instruments. “Kai baar hota hai ki it backfires also. Tip Tip ek cult song hai, I agree, but new generation ke liye bhi revive ho jaata hai. Woh yeh gaana dekh ke bhi purana gaana wapas dekhenge (Many times, it backfires as well. I agree that Tip Tip is a cult song but with this, it got revived for the new generation too),” he said.

Rohit said that if people from the earlier generation are unhappy with the remix, they are not wrong, but those who appreciate the song are not wrong either.

Also read | Rohit Shetty says Kareena Kapoor called and said she’ll star in Singham Returns: ‘Who is the girl? I am doing the film’

The Tip Tip song in Sooryavanshi takes place at a deserted amusement park in a flashback sequence. Akshay and Katrina’s version got love from celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Manish Malhotra.

Sooryavanshi follows DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay), an officer of the anti-terrorism squad, who must thwart a massive terror plot in Mumbai. The film also features cameos by Ajay Devgn as his Singham character Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as his Simmba character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

rohit shetty sooryavanshi
