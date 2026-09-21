Rohit Shetty sends love to Salman Khan after he hits back at trolls on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Trollers, it’s done bro'

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently hit back at trolls over social media trolling, celebrity body-shaming and intrusive paparazzi culture on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor received praise on social media, with actors Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia also cheering him on. Now, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also sent love to Salman for standing up for actors.

Rohit Shetty backs Salman Khan against trolls

Rohit Shetty praises Salman Khan for bashing trolls.

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On Sunday, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video of Salman removing his shirt to show off his toned physique and hit back at trolls who body-shamed him and called him "budha". Along with the video, the filmmaker wrote, "Only unconditional prem for him. Dear trollers, it's done bro."

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{{^usCountry}} Not just Rohit, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also praised Salman for calling out trolls. He said the Bigg Boss 20 host had made some of the most relevant points about paparazzi culture and the lack of social media etiquette. The filmmaker added that while social media has grown over the years, behaviour online has declined below the level of basic humanity. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Respect...you made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta (When bhai speaks, no one else can speak).” What did Salman Khan say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not just Rohit, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also praised Salman for calling out trolls. He said the Bigg Boss 20 host had made some of the most relevant points about paparazzi culture and the lack of social media etiquette. The filmmaker added that while social media has grown over the years, behaviour online has declined below the level of basic humanity. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Respect...you made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta (When bhai speaks, no one else can speak).” What did Salman Khan say? {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Salman Khan say about body-shaming during Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan addressed body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20, criticizing trolls for targeting his weight and appearance. He urged them to reflect on themselves before making personal comments about others. Why did Rohit Shetty support Salman Khan against trolls? Rohit Shetty expressed his support for Salman Khan after the actor stood up against trolls, showcasing his own physique to counter body-shaming remarks. Shetty emphasized unconditional love for Salman in light of his stance against online negativity. How did Salman Khan respond to paparazzi and social media trolls? Salman Khan condemned the paparazzi for invading privacy and called out trolls for their harmful behavior. He advised women to stand up against uncomfortable situations with photographers and highlighted the negative impact of trolling on celebrities.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman talked about how celebrities are trolled over their looks on social media. The host revealed that even he had faced such trolling, after being called "budha" on social media, while some people also joked about his new bald look. The actor further hit back at those trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, saying, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."

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He further criticised trolls for earning money by putting others down and called them parasites. The host also defended actors who choose not to speak up on political matters and called out paparazzi culture. He criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of female actors and advised women to slap photographers if they feel uncomfortable.

Salman also called out trolls for hurling abuses at actors when they do not like their work. He further defended actors, saying that a flop should not decide their fate as they work hard on every film to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

About Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie

The filmmaker is all set to return with the next film in the Golmaal series. Golmaal 5 is set to star Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade, along with Akshay Kumar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.