Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rohman Shawl on marriage plans: 'Sushmita Sen, her daughters and I are family already. Sometimes I am like their father'
bollywood

Rohman Shawl on marriage plans: 'Sushmita Sen, her daughters and I are family already. Sometimes I am like their father'

Model Rohman Shawl has talked about how girlfriend Sushmita Sen has changed his ideas about what he wishes to do in life and the equation he shares with her daughters.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen have been dating for a few years now.

Model Rohman Shawl says that he, his girlfriend Sushmita Sen, and her two daughters--Renee and Alisah--already feel like a family unit. Rohman also assures when asked about his marriage plans that fans will be told about it whenever it happens.

Rohman and Sushmita have been dating for a few years and he is very close to her daughters too. They attend family functions together and Rohman also takes on the father's role during important moments in the girls' lives.

Speaking to The Times of India about his marriage plans with Sushmita, he said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later),” he said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'

Rohman also said that dating Sushmita has changed his perception of fame. While he is currently enjoying being a model, he doesn't wish to be famous. "Everything in my life changed after that (meeting Sushmita). As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work. On a personal level, that changed me; I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore,” he said.

Sushmita was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. Rohman was also seen recently with Erica Fernandez in Papon's music video. Sushmita's daughter Renee made her acting debut recently with short film Suttabaazi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen rohman shawl

Related Stories

bollywood

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know her biological parents, says she wants to adopt

PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sushmita Sen share messages of hope, unity after Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration

UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:21 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP