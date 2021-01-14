Rohman Shawl shares photo from his birthday party on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl took to Instagram to share a picture from his recent birthday bash on a yacht. In his caption, he revealed that his ‘in-house photographer’, girlfriend Sushmita Sen, was behind the camera.

In the photo, Rohman wore a navy blue sweatshirt and looked away from the camera. The cloudy sky could be seen in the backdrop. “My inhouse photographer is kickass @sushmitasen47 thank you so much for this amazing #birthdayclick #yatchparty #birthday #love,” he wrote.

Fans were all praise for Sushmita’s photography skills. “Indeed she is. She knows how to flaunt you the right way,” one commented on the post. “@rohmanshawl I think Sushmita mam's photography is better than Daboo ratnani,” another wrote.

On Rohman’s birthday earlier this month, Sushmita shared a love-filled Instagram post for him. “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl. ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’. May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly. #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga,” she wrote.

Also read: Katrina Kaif takes to dance floor after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s reaction

Sushmita and Rohman’s modern love story began with him sliding into her DMs on Instagram. In October, during a live session on the photo and video sharing platform, a fan asked them about their plans to get married.

Rohman replied, “Pooch ke batate hain (I will ask and let you know).” A smiling Sushmita evaded the question by joking, “Hum neighbour se pooch ke batate hain (I will consult the neighbour and let you know).”

Last year, Sushmita made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, which also marked her return to acting after several years. After she won an award for her performance in the show, Rohman congratulated her in an Instagram post and wrote, “Oh now that’s a come back !! @sushmitasen47 take a bow my love, you so so deserve it #blessed #proudofyou.”