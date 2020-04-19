Sushmita Sen says she is not cooking during lockdown: ‘Rohman Shawl is better in the kitchen, I have other gifts’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 20:39 IST

The lockdown has many people putting on the chef’s hat but Sushmita Sen is not one of them. She candidly admitted that her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee are better in the kitchen, while she has “other gifts”.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said that her culinary skills are limited to eggs and bread. “It’s never been my thing. Never ever, though I know how to make anda bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once,” she laughed.

“But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts,” she added.

Also read: On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary, 10 times he couldn’t stop marvelling at her beauty

Currently, Sushmita is quarantining with her boyfriend Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. She has been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram.

Last week, Sushmita went live on Instagram for the first time. She was joined by Rohman, Renee and Alisah. During the chat, she revealed that she missed working the most, during lockdown.

“It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think the world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force,” she said.

Sushmita will soon make her acting comeback after a decade with a web series titled Aarya, in which she will play the titular role. The show was set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar next month, alongside the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be clarity on the release date only next month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more