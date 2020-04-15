e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen makes fun of boyfriend Rohman’s surname, claims an article called him Rohman Scarf

Sushmita Sen makes fun of boyfriend Rohman’s surname, claims an article called him Rohman Scarf

Sushmita Sen conducted a live chat on Instagram with her entire family - daughters Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl. Check out some interesting moments from the chat here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohman Shawl accompanied Sushmita Sen during her live chat with fans.
Rohman Shawl accompanied Sushmita Sen during her live chat with fans.
         

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, one of the most gorgeous actors in the industry, has two daughters and has always made headlines for her bold moves. Currently, she is dating Rohman Shawl and she was asked recently when is she getting married.

Conducting an Instagram live with Rohman, and daughters Alisah and Renee, Sushmita laughed out loud when asked, “When will you get married?” Sushmita then turned to Rohman and told him, “The question is for you.”

She also began the live chat with a “funny fact”. “It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scraf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” Sushmita said. And Rohman was quick to quip, “Don’t make fun of my surname.”

Talking about the lockdown, the actor added, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”

On a lighter note, she said, “If you are in a lockdown at home, make sure no couch is too comfortable.” The entire family also sang a Bengali song together and Sushmita praised Alisah at the end of the song for remembering the entire song.

