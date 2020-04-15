Karan Johar proudly shows off his greys, displays proof of his age. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 08:05 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been keeping his fans and industry colleagues regaled through the coronavirus lockdown with video clips of the antics of his children. His latest, however, is about himself.

Taking to Instagram stories, he posted a tight shot of himself displaying his white hair and simply wrote “grey matters”. The past couple of weeks have all been about his kids, Yash and Roohi. In one of most recent videos, his kids say they are “fed up”, without mentioning why so. It is not clear if they are fed up because of the lockdown or their father constantly filming them.

In a video, recently shared by Karan, Roohi and Yash can be seen in their father’s wardrobe again but this time holding two trolley suitcases. Karan is heard saying: “Excuse me where are you going Yash, where are you going Roohi?” Pat comes the reply from Roohi: “I am fed up.” Karan then questions Yash, who seems to play around with the suitcases: You’re fed up and Yash are you also fed up? ... so are you all leaving the house and running the away.” Roohi says “yeah”, to which Karan adds: “oh god, we’d miss you,... I don’t know where they are going but they are going.”

In another video, the kids asked their father to have a bath. He had taken to Instagram stories, sometime back, where he uploaded a video of his twins playing in his shower. In it, Karan is heard saying: “Excuse what are you all doing in my shower?” To which, his son Yash replies: “You are very dirty.” Roohi adds in by saying: “You are very dirty you have a bath.” A stunned Karan then replies: “What? You’re telling me I’m very dirty I should have a bath?”

Apart from these, there have been many videos where the kids called Karan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai “boring”, mistake Mike Jagger to be Shah Rukh Khan and think Amitabh Bachchan could “take away” coronavirus from their lives.

