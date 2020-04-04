Did Karan Johar’s kids mistake Mick Jagger for Shah Rukh Khan? Watch funny video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:19 IST

Karan Johar is spending all his time with his kids and mother as the family is in quarantine, like the entire country due to Covid-19 spread. The filmmaker has shared yet another video in his ‘toodles’ series as his kids barged into his walk-in closet on spotting Shah Rukh Khan, well almost.

Karan Johar shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Apparently we had a superstar spotting in my closet! Do watch! I also got a firing! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.”

The video opens to his two kids: daughter Roohi and son Yash barging into his closet after informing their daddy that they have spotted Shah Rukh Khan inside the closet. As Karan follows them inside, the three-year-olds point at a portrait beside the wall. His son Yash says the portrait features Shah Rukh. When Karan says its not the actor on the portrait, his daughter says it’s actually of their daddy. He says, “Shah Rukh Khan and dadda are one in heart and spirit but this is not Shah Rukh Khan.”

However, the portrait appears to be of English singer Mick Jagger. He later shoos them away saying, “I beg of you, leave my clothes alone, you have really destroyed them, you have ruined my reputation.” The two can be seen reprimanding him as they are forced to leave the closet.

Arjun Kapoor, however, spotted something else in Karan’s closet. He asked, “The nation wants to know why u have guitar...that’s all.” Hinting at the guitar being a gift from someone, Karan replied, “courtesy Azeem!” Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “But in all honesty there is a similar vibe...just saying.” Making fun of Karan, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “There are taking d p*** of u! So cuteeeeeeeee.”

Karan’s fans also dropped hilarious comments to the post. A fan said, “Moves like Jagger Haan!” Another commented, “Everytime papa ki insult....Big nooooo.” One more said, “Keep coming them!!...such an entertainment during quarantine.”

