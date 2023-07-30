After Rolen De from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, here are some more Sonu Nigam songs that will bring you to tears

Celebrated Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam celebrates his 50th birthday on July 30. He has been singing regularly since 1993 and conveys a range of moods through his songs. From dance numbers to romantic songs, Sonu has enough tracks of every kind in his repertoire. (Also Read: What makes mainstream musicians release devotional music frequently?)

Sonu's voice was most recently heard in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Rolen De is a sad song in which Sonu Nigam sings straight from his gut. Below are some more sad numbers by the singer that are sure to make you cry:

Tanhayee - Dil Chahta Hai

Filmed on Aamir Khan, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Tanhayee is a soulful tearjerker from Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

Do Pal - Veer Zaara

This song, in which Sonu sings a duet with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, is set on a tune composed by the late composer Madan Mohan. Written by Javed Akhtar, Do Pal is filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta and comes in at the crucial interval junction in Yash Chopra's 2004 cross-border romance Veer Zaara.

Sau Dard - Jaan-E-Mann

This heart-wrenching track is filmed on Salman Khan and is from Shirish Kunder's 2006 musical romance Jaan-E-Mann, which also starred Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar. Written by Gulzar, Sau Dard is composed by Anu Malik.

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe - 3 Idiots

Composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire, Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe comes in Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 buddy comedy 3 Idiots when Sharman Joshi's character Raju attempts suicide, but his friends Farhan (R Madhavan) and Rancho (Aamir Khan) rush to save his life.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay-Atul, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin is filmed on Hrithik Roshan and is from his 2012 revenge saga Agneepath, directed by Karan Malhotra. The song comes when Hrithik's character Vijay Deenanath Chauhan reunites with his estranged younger sister, whom he got separated from at the time of her birth.

