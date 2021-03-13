Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes 2.25 crore
Roohi box office day 2: Janhvi-starrer sees standard drop, makes 2.25 crore

Roohi box office collection day 2: The Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma-starrer made ₹2.25 crore on its second day of release.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.

Roohi experienced a standard day two drop at the box office after it premiered on the Mahashivratri holiday on Thursday. The film registered the best opening day box office figures after theatres across the country were allowed to run at full capacity, following nearly a yearlong shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film had opened to over 3 crore on day one. Roohi made 2.25 crore on day two, pushing its total to over 5 crore.

According to a Box Office India report, the film has witnessed a bigger drop in urban centres like Delhi-NCR but is expected to show an improvement on Saturday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Friday, "#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu 3.06 cr. #India biz."

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi analysed the opening and , “A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers.”

Also read: Roohi day 1 box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film gets best post-Covid opening at Rs. 3.06 crore

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is said to be a part of an intended universe of interconnected movies produced by Maddock Films, which began with Stree and will continue with Bhediya.

