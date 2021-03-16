Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses the Monday dip, mints 13.93 cr
bollywood

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses the Monday dip, mints 13.93 cr

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has seen the traditional Monday dip on its fifth day. The movie, which released on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, enjoyed an extended four-day long weekend owing to its Thursday release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the movie collected 1.35 crore on Monday, which is more than a 50% dip as compared to the collections on Sunday. The movie has collected 13.93 crore so far.

Despite the fall in collection, Taran noted, "#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times," he noted. Roohi was one of the first big releases after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed 100% occupancy in the theatres from February with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch

Ayushmann blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming a doctor

Raveena Tandon celebrates daughter Rasha's 16th birthday with photo album

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra bites into a slice of pizza to announce 'This is Heaven', Nick Jonas disagrees

Following is the per-day collection so far:

Day 1 Thursday: 3.06 crore

Day 2 Friday: 2.25 crore

Day 3 Saturday: 3.42 crore

Day 4 Sunday: 3.85 crore

Day 5 Monday: 1.35 crore

Total box office collection, so far: 13.93 crore

The movie was slated to release in 2020. However, like many other Bollywood movies, Roohi was shifted to 2021. The Bollywood film revolves around a woman possessed by a 'chudail' and the two men who try to kidnap her. Roohi is a follow-up to Dinesh Vijan's Stree and will be followed by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya.

Roohi's box office collections stand crucial for Bollywood as the industry prepares to return to the theatres. The lockdown delayed several highly-anticipated movies of 2020. With the industry slowly getting back on its feet, producers have announced the new release dates for these big-budget projects. This includes possible box office successes Sooryavanshi, which is set to release in April, and Radhe, which arrives on Eid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
roohi rajkummar rao janhvi kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming doctor: 'She was responsible for my bad scores'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 AM IST
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP