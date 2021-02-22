Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared the first song from her upcoming movie, Roohi. Starring Janhvi as a woman possessed by a ghost, the film is all set to release on March 11.

In the new song, titled Panghat, Janhvi is first seen dressed like a bride in a red lehenga. She dances with co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in a palace but soon the party gets hijacked by her ghost avatar as the place turns creepy. Dressed in black and wearing a crystal crown with dark makeup, Janhvi looks stunning in this avatar too.

The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, who have also given the vocals with Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. However, the opening line, Bahut Kathin Hai Dagar Panghat Ki, is inspired from Amir Khusro's iconic verse.

The forthcoming horror-comedy is being helmed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, Roohi is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi and the second collaboration of Rajkummar and Varun after sharing screen space in the 2015 release, Dolly Ki Doli.

Roohi, which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya on losing out on Indian Idol, then Bigg Boss trophies: 'I can probably blame my luck a bit'

The film will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the ministry of information and broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

