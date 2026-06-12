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Roy Kapur Films reveals Jaspal Rana biopic was in the works as Indian shooting legend dies at 49: ‘A true champion’

Production house Roy Kapur Films paid tribute to ace shooter Jaspal Rana and revealed plans were underway to bring his inspiring life story to the big screen.

Jun 12, 2026 07:36 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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The Indian sports community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of celebrated shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, who died at the age of 49 due to cardiac complications. Jaspal, an Asian Games gold medalist and the legendary mentor behind top Indian athletes like Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, fell ill on his journey back to India from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. After experiencing chest discomfort, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital, where he underwent medical treatment, including a stent procedure, but tragically passed away on Friday.

FILE IMAGE: Jaspal Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship, in Jalandhar, Punjab, (PTI)

As heartfelt tributes poured in from across the nation, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a particularly moving message, revealing that they had been actively collaborating with the shooting icon on an upcoming biopic to bring his incredible journey to the silver screen.

Roy Kapur Films shares an emotional tribute

Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram to honor Jaspal Rana, paying a heartfelt tribute to his massive impact on Indian sports and the many generations of athletes he helped build.

The production house shared an emotional statement celebrating his life and dedication, “We mourn the passing of Jaspal Rana, a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence. His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved. Throughout his life, he embodied discipline, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, devoting himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian champions.”

A biopic was quietly taking shape

As a highly decorated pistol shooter with multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games titles to his name, he smoothly transitioned into coaching, becoming one of the nation's most revered mentors. He played a monumental role in shaping and guiding India's next generation of world-class shooters and he was officially honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. His passing has sparked immense sorrow across the country, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from athletes, political leaders, and fans.

 
dronacharya award commonwealth games jaspal rana
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