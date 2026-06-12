Roy Kapur Films reveals Jaspal Rana biopic was in the works as Indian shooting legend dies at 49: ‘A true champion’

The Indian sports community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of celebrated shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, who died at the age of 49 due to cardiac complications. Jaspal, an Asian Games gold medalist and the legendary mentor behind top Indian athletes like Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, fell ill on his journey back to India from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. After experiencing chest discomfort, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital, where he underwent medical treatment, including a stent procedure, but tragically passed away on Friday.

FILE IMAGE: Jaspal Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship, in Jalandhar, Punjab, (PTI)

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As heartfelt tributes poured in from across the nation, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a particularly moving message, revealing that they had been actively collaborating with the shooting icon on an upcoming biopic to bring his incredible journey to the silver screen.

Roy Kapur Films shares an emotional tribute

Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram to honor Jaspal Rana, paying a heartfelt tribute to his massive impact on Indian sports and the many generations of athletes he helped build.

The production house shared an emotional statement celebrating his life and dedication, “We mourn the passing of Jaspal Rana, a true champion, an extraordinary coach, and one of the architects of India's sporting excellence. His achievements on the shooting range brought glory to the nation, but perhaps his greatest legacy lies beyond the medals in the countless young athletes he inspired, mentored, and shaped through his unwavering dedication to the sport he loved. Throughout his life, he embodied discipline, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, devoting himself to nurturing the next generation of Indian champions.”

A biopic was quietly taking shape

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{{^usCountry}} The production house revealed that they had been working closely with Rana to bring his life story to the big screen. Sharing their experience, they noted, “As we worked together with him on developing his incredible story for celluloid, we were deeply moved by his passion and singular commitment to helping his students realize their full potential and always being focused on the future of Indian sport. Yet beyond his achievements and dedication, what we will cherish most is his irreverence, his dry sense of humour, and his remarkable ability to keep everyone around him laughing. No matter the situation, he had us in splits with his stories, wit, and infectious spirit, bringing joy to every interaction.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The production house revealed that they had been working closely with Rana to bring his life story to the big screen. Sharing their experience, they noted, “As we worked together with him on developing his incredible story for celluloid, we were deeply moved by his passion and singular commitment to helping his students realize their full potential and always being focused on the future of Indian sport. Yet beyond his achievements and dedication, what we will cherish most is his irreverence, his dry sense of humour, and his remarkable ability to keep everyone around him laughing. No matter the situation, he had us in splits with his stories, wit, and infectious spirit, bringing joy to every interaction.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Remembering a champion beyond the medals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Remembering a champion beyond the medals {{/usCountry}}

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As a highly decorated pistol shooter with multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games titles to his name, he smoothly transitioned into coaching, becoming one of the nation's most revered mentors. He played a monumental role in shaping and guiding India's next generation of world-class shooters and he was officially honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. His passing has sparked immense sorrow across the country, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from athletes, political leaders, and fans.

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