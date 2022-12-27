Rozlyn Khan recalls being told ‘cancer is your karma’ by trolls: 'What kind of a society do we belong to?'

Actor-model Rozlyn Khan started 2022 with plans to make herself stronger, but faith had its own plan. After the success of Sameer Anjan’s Aa Bhi Jaa, Rozlyn was diagnosed with oligometastatic cancer on November 9. As the star of PETA's widely-shared ‘bloodbath’ photoshoot recuperates after her third chemotherapy session, she exclusively tells Hindustan Times, “I feel a bit tired but that’s part of the situation I am in right now.” (Also read: Rozlyn Khan diagnosed with cancer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rozlyn is battling stage 4 cancer, which has now spread to her backbone through lymph nodes. She recalls, “I wanted to be vocal after I was diagnosed with cancer. This is why I posted on social media. There’s a lot of stigma in India. I lost my hair after third chemo session. The reaction was very different.”

Rozlyn went on to share how she comes across mean comments on her Instagram posts. “‘Cancer is your karma. This must be your pichle janam k paap (you are paying for your past deeds)’… I have gone through such comments on my posts recently. We have to make people aware that it’s a disease. Don’t relate it to religion or age-old thinking. We talk about Covid-19, but not cancer. People still think it’s a transferrable disease.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we measure a woman’s identity, and value with the length of her hair then what kind of a society do we belong to? We are so concerned about the shape of a woman’s body or her hair. Nobody deserves cancer.”

Rozlyn admits her cancer diagnosis broke her initially. “When I met the doctor he openly told me I was going to lose my hair. I cried. But I have to go through it. There‘s no way out.” She is estimated to be bald for 6-7 months as the process targets healthy cells of the body, including nails and hair, especially. But, Rozlyn refuses to hide. “If I have to keep hiding my hair, it’s difficult for me. I have seen a lot of celebrities who don’t post about their disease on Instagram until they are out of the situation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am also not sure whether I am going to be out of it or not. The doctor has assured me with cancer you can still have a quality life. We have a lot of treatments developed in India. It isn’t a death warrant. But you need to check it on time, I was a little late because I was confident about my body.”

Cancer isn’t easy and chemotherapy can be worse, with fluctuating energy levels and blood count, the actor shares. “I remain in bed for 6-7 days after each round of chemo. I cannot taste anything except something sweet. Mostly, I am on a liquid diet after chemo. But, there’s a silver lining. I take only two minutes to finish my shower.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rozlyn urges women battling cancer to not hide their head under scarves or caps. “You will see there are so many places to donate hair for cancer patients. There are chemo caps available. Why do you need them in India only?”

Rozlyn recently went back to work. “I cannot be positive, I cry and get depressed. This is why I am trying to keep myself busy. Half of the people hide it. I don’t want to use wigs. I am using wigs for my previous commitments but from now onwards I am not going to work with anyone who will force me to wear wigs. I don’t want to cheat people and do jhootha dikhawa (be fake),” added the model. She refuses to work with hair care brands for now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rozlyn has her film work on hold while only taking brand endorsements. “I have not seen anyone working with cancer. They either hide it go out of India, get their treatment and come back. I got to know Irrfan Khan shared about his health after two years. Why hide it? Be vocal. They completely disappear from work.”

“Recently I got an offer from web series. I had to say no, what to do? Thora sa bura lagta hai (I felt a little bad) . After the news of my cancer, I am getting lead offers out of nowhere. Actors jab chale jate hai, log bolte hai ‘yeh bohot talented tha’. Jab tha tab aapne kadar nahin ki (People only praise actors once they are gone, they don't value them when alive). Once you are in the news people follow you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON