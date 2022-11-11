Rozlyn Khan diagnosed with cancer, says will work through chemotherapy: 'You need courage to work with bald model'

Viral PETA photoshoot model Rozlyn Khan took to her Instagram handle and announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She posted a photo from a hospital in Mumbai and informed her work associates that she will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next seven months. She said, “You need courage to work with bald model.” Also read: Ranveer Singh need no controversy, says Rozlyn Khan as she recalls viral PETA photoshoot

Rozlyn, in a long post shared, “God gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers..This can be one chapter of my life, keeping faith n hope…Every setback makes me strong..this shall too…I have lovely people praying for me..jo hota hai achchey ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon (everything happens for a good cause and i am one of them) ..There were no signs except severe pain in neck n back and I mistook it for gymnastics pain n stress on my back ..anyways early detected.”

“Dear brands i will be available for you to shoot with me on 2nd week of every month as I will have to go under chemotherapy for coming 7 months and need rest of one week after each chemotherapy.. you need courage to work with bald model..But now I Will live one day at a time,” she further added.

Rozlyn was last seen in Sameer Anjaan’s song Aa Bhi Jaa, opposite Rajniesh Duggal. She called it her comeback and told Hindustan Times earlier, “In the beginning, after I did the PETA and IPL (Indian Premier League) shoot, I used to get only item numbers or anything that included a lot of skin show. But I gave myself a break during the Covid. There was a period of time when I was sitting at home and doing nothing because I wanted to do something different. I think a lot of people have realised that this girl can do other things as well, apart from the bold shoot. This is the reason I got this music video. Rozlyn will be next seen in two projects-- a short film and a music video. “Rozlyn is back, not for bikini shoots or doing bold things. I was a newbie and I have learned from my mistakes in the past. I am going to explore my genre.”

