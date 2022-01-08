RRR and Jersey promotions were ‘waste of money’: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee on films getting postponed

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee opened up about films, such as RRR and Jersey, having to postpone the release amid the rising cases of Covid-19. In a new interview, he said that promotions, which had already begun for the movies, was 'like a waste of money'. He also spoke about the increase in budgets for making films during Covid-19.

Anees Bazmee, whose film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 25, said that they are aiming to release the film on the said date in theatres. He added that he hoped 'everything falls in place till then'. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

In an interview with India Today, Anees Bazmee spoke about filmmakers who had to postpone their film releases. "Look at films like RRR and Jersey, they did so many promotions for their films, if you look at it, it's like a waste of money. They will have to do this all over again when they plan to release the film. This is a big loss overall."

He added, "Now, naturally, people are scared to promote their respective films. What if they have to postpone their films and by doing the promotions they just lose out money? Even the public will lose curiosity around the film if promotions are done again and again. It is very difficult to create the magic around the film again and again."

The release of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR was postponed due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others and was slated to release on January 7. RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release and then was also pushed to October 13, 2021. Jersey was slated to release on December 31, 2021, but has been postponed. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

