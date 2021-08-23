Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan for a selfie as they resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot. See here

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have resumed the shoot of their film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture from the shoot with the senior actor.

Sharing it, he wrote: "Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." The picture showed Kartik and Tabu posing against, what appeared to be, an ornate door or wall.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and also stars Kiara Advani. The film had begun shooting in Lucknow last year when things came to a halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the film's shoot had resumed but had to be stopped again in March when Kartik tested positive for Covid 19. In fact, in the early days of the shoot, Tabu had joined the cast of the film but had brought her own Z++, bio bubble to the sets. Kartik had shared a picture of that too.

He had written: "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani."

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik -- it is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

Earlier in June, Anees had spoken to Hindustan Times about completing the shoot of his long-delayed film.

"I have spoken to my line producers and producer Murad Khetani. We will meet in a couple of days and then decide how we are going to start work. Our efforts are on for that."

The report added that some portion of shoot remains in Lucknow and Mumbai. He had added, "That’s what we are planning, which one to shoot first. If we have to do it in Mumbai, we will need to book a stage accordingly. The film would have released by now, but almost two years have gone into the pandemic... that’s where we faced problems."