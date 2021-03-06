Tabu: I am sure we will return to a place where we can go and work fearlessly
In the current times, where everyone is trying to get back on their feet again, Bollywood too has taken the baton and taking things forward. Things might be slow, like Tabu is taking them, but progress is nevertheless on.
The actor says that apart from Bhool Bhulaiya 2, she hasn’t given her nod to anything else. “I am still looking at stuff. I don’t think there is anything substantial I am in talks for. Anyway, we are not going to start before the second half of this year, anything new is going to take time to get on floors. That’s how I want to be, araam se, ache se,” she says.
The 50-year-old adds that the one thing she misses the most, though, is holidaying. “It is paradoxical for me to say, but I see myself take a lot of holidays! I don’t know about work,” she chuckles.
Many actors instead say that they would want to remain on set 24/7. But Tabu exclaims, “No way. Covid has made us feel so helpless, to take holidays, inspite of having so much time. We couldn’t go. Shoot pe jaana hi hai, kaam karna hi hai. People are asked jab yeh (Covid pandemic) khatam ho jaayega, what’s the first thing they want to do. They reply ‘hug my friend’ etc, but I want to go for holidays, places I am really happy in. Work will always be there.”
Talking about work, shoot for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 had stopped just when it had begun in 2020, as the lockdown was announced. “Everybody wants to go back to work and believe everything is normal, we just don’t know when. I have just one film on floors that’s incomplete, we had shot for seven days last year. Hopefully, when we get everybody’s dates, we can have a proper schedule. I am sure everybody wants to be well prepared. Whenever they are ready, we will shoot. Then I will look at what I want to do, depending on the situation. I am sure we will return to a place where we can actually go and work fearlessly,” is what Tabu hopes.
