RRR becomes first Indian film to register over 1 million footfalls in Japan; SS Rajamouli reacts

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been having an uninterrupted run in Japan since October last year. It has now registered over 1 million footfalls in Japan and as per reports, it is the first Indian film to do so in the country. The film, which was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, has also become the highest-grossing Indian film in the country. Also read: Chiranjeevi honours SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani for Oscar win

SS Rajamouli directed RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared that the film has registered 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run. “#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run,” read the tweet.

On Tuesday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked the audience in Japan for their love. “Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans…Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan,” he tweeted.

As per a report by Box Office India, RRR has so far grossed over ₹80 crore and is expected to breach the ₹100 crore club by the end of its theatrical run. In January, the film completed 100 days of theatrical run in Japan.

Celebrating the milestone, Rajamouli has shared a note on Twitter. It read, “Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc., was a big thing. The business structure changed over time ... Gone are those fond memories ... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy ... Love you Japan ... Arigato Gozaimasu.”

Not only in Japan, but RRR has received impressive reception from western countries as well. Last month, the SS Rajamouli directorial became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for its song Naatu Naatu.

On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech, “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem. It grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

