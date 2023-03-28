Chiranjeevi honours SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani for Oscar win: 'This feat Telugus achieved...'

Actor Chiranjeevi on Monday honoured SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani for bringing home the Academy Award for RRR at his son Ram Charan’s birthday bash. He took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the bash and wrote that their feat shall remain etched in history. RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela spotted with baby bump at his birthday bash, actor keeps her close. Watch Chiranjeevi has shared pictures from Ram Charan's birthday bash.

Sharing pictures with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and many others on Instagram, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history (sic).”

In the first picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen honouring Rajamouli and his wife. Ram Charan and his mother can also be seen alongside him. In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife are being honoured. Both Rajamouli and Keeravani were presented with a shawl and a bouquet.

At the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance as the audience cheered on every time she mentioned the song’s name. On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

RRR grossed over Rs1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action sequences. Earlier this month, the official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared that the film has entered its 20th week of run in cinemas in Japan. It was captioned: “This tweet's engagement & compliments demonstrate how RRR is gradually penetrating into the roots of Japan with each passing day. Glad that the film is drawing exceptionally high footfalls & is currently running in 202 cinemas in its 20th week! Love you Japan (sic).”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON