24k for T-shirt, 2 lakh for jacket, Aryan Khan's 'ridiculously expensive' clothing brand is getting online

Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand D'YAVOL X went live on Sunday with its website and people online were shocked at the 'ridiculously expensive' prices. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan have been promoting the brand and its upcoming launch since the past few weeks, gaining a lot of interest amongst fans. An advertisement featuring the superstar was also launched recently. In it, the father and son look practically alike in matching D'YAVOL X wear. (Also read: Aryan Khan reveals what he did when dad Shah Rukh Khan had a different input on how to shoot their D’YAVOL X ad)

Aryan Khan directed a teaser for D'YAVOL X featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as the website went live, many people couldn't access it. The brand put up a status update on Twitter and wrote, "We're experiencing very high volumes of traffic and checkouts. Please bear with us." Later, they announced that the site was live again and users could access the site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram users were quite shocked by the prices and made their feelings known in the comments section. One user stated, "Khan saab even if I sell my one kidney won’t be enough I have to sell both of my kidneys." Another shared, "Just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford it. Been waiting since the teaser and refreshing the page for the past 1 hour. Bad luck I guess." "2 lakh for a leather jacket?" another fan exclaimed.

Instagram account Diet Sabya that focuses on fashion also commented on the clothing brand's pricing range. On their Instagram Stories, they shared a screenshot from the store which showed a white T-shirt with a printed design priced at ₹24,400. Another black hoodie was priced at ₹45,500, while a jacket was over ₹2 lakhs. The screenshots of the clothing items were accompanied by the caption, "What is going on? Who the f**k has done costing for this just want to have a word."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram account Diet Sabya commented on the high prices.

Recently, Aryan spoke about his experience with his father on set. He told Harper's Bazaar, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON