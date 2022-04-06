Rupali Ganguly says her dad had to sell their house after film with Dharmendra got delayed: 'Massive loss for family'

Actor Rupali Ganguly has revealed that her father, filmmaker Anil Ganguly, had to sell his house after a film that he was doing with actor Dharmendra got delayed. In a new interview, she said that the film took four years to complete and it resulted in a 'massive loss for the family'. Rupali said that it hit her father badly as his 'USP was making films fast'. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly felt too 'plump' for Anupamaa, producer told her 'mothers don't have a flat stomach, time to hit the gym')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Ganguly worked with Dharmendra in the 1991 film Dushman Devta. It also featured Dimple Kapadia, Aditya Pancholi, and Sonam. The film also featured Gulshan Grover, Jankidas, and Shreeram Lagoo. Late musician Bappi Lahiri composed music for the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali said, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast. Saaheb was made in 40 days. Here in film city only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. 'Let the children stand as extras in the shot'. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot. He had run away from Calcutta came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rupali featured in several films directed by her father, such as Saaheb (1985), Mera Yaar Mera Dushman (1987), and Angaara (1997). She starred in many serials such as Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Aapki Antara, and Adaalat.

Currently, she is seen in the popular serial Anupamaa. It is all set to get its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America. The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's (Rupali) life unfold in the early years of her marriage. The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.