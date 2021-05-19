Rupali Ganguly speaks on being compared to Sridevi: 'I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol'

TV actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the popular serial Anupamaa, has said that people compared her looks in the show with that of late actor Sridevi. She also spoke about taking inspiration from Sridevi's films, adding that she is her idol. Rupali also said she is obsessed with her.

Rupali became a household name with her character Monisha Sarabhai in the comic series Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She has done several shows like Sanjivani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss (2006), Zara Nachke Dikha (2008), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 (2009).

In an interview with Yahoo Style, Rupali said, "I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol, she is someone whom we have grown up watching, I have watched all her films 25-30 times. I have seen her movies like Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Lamhe, etc, at least 8-10 times in theatres. I am just so obsessed with Sridevi and I feel if you consider someone your idol a little bit of their mannerism reflects in your behaviour too."

She also added, "I have seen all her movies so many times. Like for Sanjivani, Ladla was my reference point, for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Chaalbaaz was my reference point. But for Anupamaa it has been my father's (Anil Ganguly) Kora Kagaz." Her father was a director and screenwriter known for films like Tapasya and Saaheb.

Anupamaa has been ruling the charts since it premiered in 2020 but the ratings slid to the number two position over the past week. Reacting to it, she had told a leading daily recently, "Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It is a good thing. Other shows must also get the opportunity to go ahead). It encourages us to work harder."

Recently, Rupali had said that it was not easy for her to get pregnant due to health issues though it was her ‘ambition’ in life to become a mother. She had added that her son Rudransh is ‘no less than a miracle’. She marriedbusinessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013 and the couple welcomed Rudransh in 2015.