‘Sab apni jagah bohut khush hai’: Salman Khan talks about his exes, says he's the one with faults

Actor Salman Khan blamed himself as he opened up about his unsuccessful past relationships. In a new interview, the actor shared that maybe he has a fear of not being able to make his partner happy. Salman also said that he is sure that all of them are happy in their respective lives. (Also Read | ‘Jitni dhaki huyi hongi, better hai’: Salman Khan on not allowing low neckline outfits on his set)

Salman Khan has spoken about his past relationships and said that the fault is his.

Over the years, Salman has reportedly dated Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif. As per several reports, Salman last dated Iulia Vantur before parting ways. Iulia was rumoured to be in a relationship with Salman for several years. They were seen together at several parties and events.

Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman, when questioned about his relationships, said, "Unlucky in love. Jab koi aesa ayegi toh hojayega. Actually sabhi acche the fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai (When someone like that comes, it will happen. Actually, everyone is good, the fault lies with me). When the first leaves, the fault lies in them, when the second person leaves, the fault is with them only, when the third person leaves the fault is with them. When the fourth person leaves then there is a doubt. Is the fault with them or me? With the fifth person, it's 60-40."

He also added, "Usse zada jaane lagti hai toh woh confirm karjaati hai ki fault mera hi tha. Isme kisi ka dosh nahi hai, yeh bas mera hi dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ki main shayad unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I'm sure sab apni apni jagah bohut khush hai (When more people leave they confirm that the fault was mine. Nobody is at fault, it's all mine. Maybe there is a fear that I won't be able to give them that life and happiness that they think. I'm sure everyone is happy)."

Fans saw Salman recently in the action entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars actors Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

Salman will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite actor Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

