Saba Ali Khan cracks a joke after paparazzi overhears Kareena Kapoor telling Kajol about Karisma's Covid diagnosis

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has confirmed in her latest Instagram Stories that actor Karisma Kapoor has indeed tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared a collage of her own picture and that of Karisma's and wrote, "Getwellsoon @therealKarismaKapoor," along with a heart icon." She also commented on how the news came out when the paparazzi spotted Kareena chatting with Kajol. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham ahad met each other on Thursday. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kajol catch up on ‘new baby’ and Covid in cute roadside run-in, fans say 'normal log hain ye bhi'

Commenting on how media overheard a conversation between Kareena and Kajol, Saba further wrote on Instagram Stories, "Had no idea media could hear a conversation so clearly!! Next time… I plan to kidnap Jeh jaan I better not voice my thoughts aloud." She shared it with a laughing, winking and thinking emojis.

Saba Ali Khan shared an Instagram Story.

A video of Kareena and Kajol's union was shared by a paparazzi account. As the two greeted each other while twinning in black and white, Kareena asked Kajol, "What's happening?" to which the latter responded with another question, "How's your new baby?” Kareena replied, "Oh god, he's already a year. Covid, everything.. we all had Covid and everything." Kajol also claimed to have tested positive for the virus, to which Kareena added, "Lolo (Karisma) just turned positive yesterday."

Karisma had joined Kareena and their BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash on February 24 to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. Karisma had shared her last Instagram post on Monday. She shared a picture from her workout routine and captioned it, “Monday hustle.”

Kareena and Kajol united after a long time and the paparazzi couldn't keep away from witnessing their union. The two shared a hug and Kajol even planted a kiss on Kareena's cheek.

Kajol had played Kareena's elder sister in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They also worked together in We Are Family.

