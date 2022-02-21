Saba Ali Khan disses Gehraiyaan, wonders if she can ‘switch back to A Thursday’; fan calls her ‘quite snarky’

Saba Ali Khan seems disappointed with Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She expressed her views about the film in a comment on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha shared the positive reviews that her new film, A Thursday, got and wrote, “#athursday … is that your Friday plan? Streaming now on @disneyplushotstar.” Saba commented that while she found A Thursday ‘awesome’, she was underwhelmed by Gehraiyaan.

Saba commented on her post, writing, “Thursday: On Thursday… Awesome. Fab!!! Friday: Gehraiyaan...I’m wondering if I can switch back to ‘A Thursday'." Saba wrote, adding wink and grin emojis. One Instagram user replied to her comment, “@sabapataudi Wow, that’s quite snarky Ms Pataudi.” Another reminded her of her brother Saif Ali Khan’s unanimously panned film Humshakals: “@sabapataudi Sunday: Humshakals... Can you switch back after the brain damage?”

Saba Ali Khan commented on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika as a yoga instructor named Alisha, who feels suffocated in her relationship with Karan (Dhairya). She begins a secret affair with Zain (Siddhant), who is engaged to her cousin Tia (Ananya), but things quickly go south.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a contemporary relationship drama that also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. In an Instagram post, Deepika said that she is ‘grateful and humbled’ to see the love that has been pouring in for the film. “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also truly grateful and humbled!” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Amazon Prime includes Gehraiyaan in post on ‘timeless love’. Fans ask ‘seriously?’

A Thursday is about a playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) holding 16 students hostage. She threatens to shoot them if her demands are not met and also insists on speaking to the prime minister. The film also stars Neha, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON