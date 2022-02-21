Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan disses Gehraiyaan, wonders if she can ‘switch back to A Thursday’; fan calls her ‘quite snarky’
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan disses Gehraiyaan, wonders if she can ‘switch back to A Thursday’; fan calls her ‘quite snarky’

Saba Ali Khan enjoyed watching A Thursday more than Gehraiyaan and dissed the latter in a comment on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.
Saba Ali Khan was unimpressed by Gehraiyaan.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saba Ali Khan seems disappointed with Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She expressed her views about the film in a comment on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.

Neha shared the positive reviews that her new film, A Thursday, got and wrote, “#athursday … is that your Friday plan? Streaming now on @disneyplushotstar.” Saba commented that while she found A Thursday ‘awesome’, she was underwhelmed by Gehraiyaan.

Saba commented on her post, writing, “Thursday: On Thursday… Awesome. Fab!!! Friday: Gehraiyaan...I’m wondering if I can switch back to ‘A Thursday'." Saba wrote, adding wink and grin emojis. One Instagram user replied to her comment, “@sabapataudi Wow, that’s quite snarky Ms Pataudi.” Another reminded her of her brother Saif Ali Khan’s unanimously panned film Humshakals: “@sabapataudi Sunday: Humshakals... Can you switch back after the brain damage?”

Saba Ali Khan commented on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post.
RELATED STORIES

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika as a yoga instructor named Alisha, who feels suffocated in her relationship with Karan (Dhairya). She begins a secret affair with Zain (Siddhant), who is engaged to her cousin Tia (Ananya), but things quickly go south.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a contemporary relationship drama that also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. In an Instagram post, Deepika said that she is ‘grateful and humbled’ to see the love that has been pouring in for the film. “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also truly grateful and humbled!” she wrote.

Also read: Amazon Prime includes Gehraiyaan in post on ‘timeless love’. Fans ask ‘seriously?’

A Thursday is about a playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) holding 16 students hostage. She threatens to shoot them if her demands are not met and also insists on speaking to the prime minister. The film also stars Neha, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
saba ali khan gehraiyaan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP