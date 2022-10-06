Saba Ali Khan reunites with mom Sharmila Tagore after 3 years, shares unseen picture with her

Saba Ali Khan has dropped an unseen picture with her actor-mother Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram handle on Thursday. She met her mother after three years and had a good time with her. In the photo frame shared by her, both of them are dressed in their best traditional outfits. Saba wore a blue glittery saree and Sharmila wore a red silk saree with red and green beads necklace and earrings. Her mother placed her hand near her waist with love while posing for the camera. Sharmila made her Bollywood debut in 1959. ( Also read: Saba Ali Khan shares vintage picture from Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan's engagement)

She captioned the post, “AMMA n I. Framed forever Old is Gold... she carried this photo I'd kept in my room in Delhi! Love it! Enjoyed a relaxed evening, catching up n reunited after 3 years!!! Didn't take a pic! Loving n living in the moment... will find time...until then, this memory is precious. LOVE U Ma.” She even posted a mirror selfie. She wore a floral suit during her meetup with mother Sharmila. One of her fans wrote, “Adorable.” Another fan asked her, “Why don't you live with her? Do you live alone?” Other fan commented, “Stunning, Saba sis.”

Sharmila Tagore got married to Mansoor Ali Khan in 1968. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She now stays at Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. While Saif and Soha made their career in acting, Saba is a jewelry designer by profession and custodian of huge Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal.

Sharmila made her acting debut in Bollywood in 1959 at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama Apur Sansar. She later appeared in many hit films such as, Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Aavishkar, Daag: A Poem of Love among others.

