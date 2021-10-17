Saba Ali Khan shares vintage picture from Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan's engagement

Saba Ali Khan has dropped a rare picture from her actor mother Sharmila Tagore and late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's engagement ceremony. The black and white picture shows the couple in royal finery.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Saba wrote, “The ROYAL wedding… Parents getting engaged to be married… wish I was there Mahsha'Allah (with a laughing and kiss-eye emoji) #nawab #mansuralikhan #pataudi #weds #sharmilatagore #thosewerethedays.”

The black and white picture shows Sharmila and Mansoor sitting on the floor during a ceremony. Both have garlands around their necks. While Sharmila is in a heavy silk attire with a mangtika on her forehead, Mansoor has a shawl around his shoulders.

Sharmila had once opened up about why she fell for Mansoor despite starring opposite so many Bollywood stars. The actor had told Ladies Study Group during her conversation with them, “I met him in around 1965 at somebody’s party. There we got to talk to each other. He had a very British accent and nobody would laugh at his jokes since they didn’t understand them. So, he used to laugh at his jokes himself.”

"I liked his sense of humour and I knew this man won’t hurt me on purpose. I trusted him and he was a true gentleman,” she said.

Sharmila and Mansoor tied the knot in 1968. They had three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Sharmila now stays at Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. Both Soha and Saif visit her with their spouses and kids. Sharmila had once said, her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan, is the closest to looking like a Pataudi. Her other grandkids include Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.